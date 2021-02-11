The first case of the South African variant of Covid-19, with no links to international travel, has been identified in Staffordshire.

Scientists believe elements of this new strain make it more infectious, more resistant to vaccines and more likely to have the ability to reinfect people who've already had the disease.

The news comes as door-to-door testing began in Worcestershire after a small number of cases were found there too.

The resident of Stafford borough tested positive in January and the South African variant was picked up as part of routine laboratory screening.

Officials say they have recovered and contact tracing has established the resident had no known contact with people in their local area whilst infectious and no links to other areas where cases have been identified.Staffordshire County Council is now advising everyone in the Stafford borough area specifically to get tested in the next four weeks. They say it will help to check if there are more cases in the borough and help stop the spread of the variant.

With new variants emerging all the time and spreading more rapidly, it is not surprising that a case of the South African variant has been found in Staffordshire.

While there is currently no evidence of the South African variant circulating in the community, we want to be proactive in testing people and stopping the spreading of infection. This is a timely reminder to everyone to continue to follow the rules, Stay at Home, and if they do have essential reasons to leave their home then get tested regularly. Dr Nic Coetzee, Public Health England Midlands

Dr Richard Harling, the County Council’s Director of Health and Care said: "In the case of residents who test positive in Stafford borough, we will also check to see whether they have the South African variant.”