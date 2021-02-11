Next phase of HS2 from Birmingham to Crewe receives royal assent

The parliamentary Bill for Phase 2a of controversial HS2 between Birmingham and Crewe has received royal assent.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Today is a landmark moment in our infrastructure revolution."

HS2 is the most significant expansion to our national railways in a generation - transforming connectivity between our towns and cities and vastly increasing the capacity of our rail network.

By proceeding full steam ahead, we are delivering on our commitment to unite and level up the country. The construction of Phase 2a will support thousands of jobs and create opportunities for local businesses as we build back better. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The first phase of HS2 between London and the West Midlands is already well underway. There are 240 sites now active along the Phase One route.

Artists impression of the planned Curzon Street station for HS2 in Birmingham Credit: HS2 Ltd

Boris Johnson confirmed on Wednesday the Government still plans to develop the eastern part of HS2.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson told MPs it was his intention to "develop the eastern leg as well as the whole of HS2".

The Eastern leg would travel between Birmingham and Leeds, and Crewe to Manchester. There will also be a stop at East Midlands Parkway.

The Prime Minister's comments came after the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) suggested a series of options on the future of the high-speed rail line in December, with one of them being a downgrading of the eastern side of Phase Two. In January, regional leaders called on the Prime Minister to reject the downgrade.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the site of HS2 Solihull Interchange in September 2020. Credit: PA

Supporters of HS2 say it will spur economic growth, help level up the country, and provide greener transport.

But environmentalists say it will increase carbon emissions and can’t be justified now people have embraced video conferencing such as Zoom. Protesters in London recently dug a 100ft tunnel under a small park they claim is at risk from HS2.

Passenger services are scheduled to start between stations at London’s Old Oak Common and Birmingham Curzon Street between 2029-33.

Stop HS2 march through Cubbington village in Warwickshire - July 2020 Credit: ITV News Central

Read more: