The couple who found love in lockdown

Now roses are red, violets are blue - how will Valentine's in lockdown be for you? Yes, this Sunday sadly, there'll be no candelit meals out, no movie night at the cinema, as couples across the Midlands prepare to spend the most romantic day of the year at home.

Tonight, in the first part of a special series to mark a Valentine's Day like no other, we meet 26-year old Maha Kayrouz from Sutton Coldfield, and find out how she and her 31-year old boyfriend Muhammad Chilwan found "Love in Lockdown".

Maha and Muhammed together Credit: ITV News Central

They met online through a Muslim dating website, with Maha saying Muhammed was "the perfect" match. Then the first lockdown happened, and the couple had to get to know each other more virtually instead of in-person.

The couple finally got to meet in person for the first time on a date in London in June. They organised a boat ride, and had a takeaway in the park, as restaurants were still not open.

More dates followed and their relationship developed, only for the country to go back into lockdown again. They last saw each other in December 2020 and say they can't wait to meet up again.

Both Maha and Muhammed said the second lockdown was "really hard", and they reverted back to catching up online throughout it all.

Muhammed says meeting Maha was the "best thing to happen to him in 2020". They're now eagerly awaiting details of the government's road map out of the latest lockdown before they meet again.

