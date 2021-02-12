Emergency services deal with 14th floor tower block fire in Coventry

Emergency services have been dealing with a serious fire in a flat on the 14th floor of a tower block in Coventry.

It happened at around 7:00am at Nauls Mill House in Middleborough Road.

West Midlands Ambulance Service assessed seven people at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find the fire service actively fighting the fire on the 14th floor. A total of seven patients, from upper floors of the tower block, made their way safely down to reception where the team of ambulance staff had set up a casualty clearing area to assess everyone. Six patients were unharmed, and one patient was found with minor injuries and received treatment on scene. All seven patients were discharged from care.”