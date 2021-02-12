Funeral of Nottingham historical child abuse campaigner Mickey Summers

The funeral has been held of campaigner Mickey Summers, who fought to expose historical child abuse in Nottinghamshire.

An ex-soldier, Mr Summers was abused himself as a child in care.

But he wanted to do right by others, and passionately campaigned against the public officials he believed had covered up and ignored the abuse of children in their care.

He was a bit of a rogue. A pain in the backside to the authorities. But his voice and his fight gave confidence to hundreds of survivors to come forward as we tried to uncover the truth of the past.

He disrupted council meetings, organised protests in Nottingham city centre, and was even served with an injunction.

In 2015 a national inquiry was launched and in 2019, following weeks of evidence, the inquiry ruled that for more than 50 years, thousands of children abused in care in Nottinghamshire had been failed by the local authorities.

ITV Central's special programme examining the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.