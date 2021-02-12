How to seek support if you're affected by child abuse

If you've been affected by any of the issues concerning child abuse, you can find more information about help available through the following links.

The Survivors Trust

The Trust provides support and advice for victims of sexual abuse, whatever their background. They can provide help for survivors of abuse, whether or not you choose to report what has happened to you.

The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC)

NAPAC provides support specifically for people who were abused during their childhood. They offer confidential advice through their support line - and calls do not show up on your phone bill. You can call from 10am - 9pm on 0808 801 0331.

National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children

The NSPCC works to prevent cruelty against children, including sexual abuse. They also run a telephone helpline specifically for children. Anyone under eighteen can call Childline on 0800 1111.

They also provide advice for parents on how to speak to their children about the issue of sexual abuse.

