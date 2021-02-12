Is there a future for Midlands nightlife after coronavirus?

WARNING: FLASHING IMAGES IN THE VIDEO BELOW

Since the announcement of the first lockdown in March last year, the nightlife industry in the region has never really recovered. It's almost impossible to imagine how a club filled with hundreds of dancing people could cope with social distancing restrictions.

As a result, many venues have had to let staff go as they haven't been able to adapt their venues to be covid secure.

Jo Cox-Brown, a nightlife economy expert based in Nottingham, is worried about the long term impact of coronavirus and lockdowns on the industry.

She also says that "in a city like Birmingham, we're looking at about 650 venues, and them employing approximately about 18,000 people."

That is a huge amount of people to suddenly be jobless, and for our towns and cities to also then lose all of those venues; we would have complete decimation of our high streets on top of the retail venues that we've already lost. Jo Cox-Brown, Nightlife expert

12,000 Amount of people working in Nightlife in Nottingham

60% Amount of venues likely to lost nationwide due to coronavirus

Pryzm is one of Nottingham's biggest late night venues. Tony Gorbert, the owner, says "we survived almost just under a year with the cash that we had in the bank but we ran out, we still and liabilities to pay and no income coming in."

But in December the nightclub was offered a lifeline. A Danish company, REKON, bought the parent company out of administration.

For nightclub owners like Tony, it's a waiting game until clubbers are given the green light to return to the dance floors once more.

He says "when we can trade again, we're ready to go with well invested buildings, well invested businesses that is safe.

"We put a scientific document into the government to say how we can trade safely. So, listen the clubbing population of the UK, when they can. When the vaccines roll to a limit that allows us, they can come back safely and enjoy clubbing again."

Hangar club in Wolverhampton, haven't been as lucky as Przym with a takeover to keep their finances secure. They've been closed for almost a year with £1.3 million lost and 35 staff gone.

People sometimes forget that furlough isn't free, we still have to cover National Insurance, bills. So, for us to be able to keep all those staff on we couldn't financially make that viable. So, we've had to make those changes within the company which obviously is devastating because these people put the blood, sweat and tears into this place to make it what it is. Sam Evans, Hangar Owner

Some nightclubs and other venues have received loans from the Culture Recovery Fund but the first repayments on them are due next month.

For many of us, going clubbing is a life line - where we can let loose and forget our problems. But for those working in the industry, they say without money coming in, the lights could soon go out and stay out.

