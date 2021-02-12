Seven men fined £200 after police find 'pop-up pub' in Leicester

Seven men have each been fined £200 after being found by police at a 'pop-up pub' in Leicester.

Officers attended the makeshift pub, complete with a bar, television, and a pool table, inside a premises in Morris Road on Wednesday evening.

Leicestershire Police say the men were watching football together and alcohol was being consumed.

Sergeant Ben Widdowson said: “Officers acted on information received to carry out effective enforcement leading to seven people being issued with Fixed Penalty Notices.

“Gatherings such as this puts the lives of you, your family, your friends and people in your community at risk. We will take action on information received and while we continue to encourage, engage and explain in relation to the regulations, we will enforce when clear breaches of the regulations have been made.

“Times are challenging for everyone but please stay at home and keep yourselves and others safe.

“We do continue to thank everyone who is complying with the rules and understanding why they are in place as well as to those who are reporting breaches of the regulations to us.”

Earlier this month, police in Nottinghamshire had to break up a child's first birthday party after 24 people were found celebrating in a small flat in Mansfield.