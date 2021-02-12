Birmingham Airport expecting "about 2%" of "red list" country flights

A very small number of passengers returning to Britain from "red list" countries will come via Birmingham Airport, according to policing leaders.

The West Midlands' deputy police and crime commissioner, Waheed Saleem, said Birmingham Airport was expecting "about 2% of those flights, so about 20 (passengers) a month".

The airport is one of five nationally announced by the Government to handle the arrival of passengers from "red list" countries. From Monday, UK nationals or residents returning to England from 33 countries will be required to spend 10 days in a Government-designated hotel.

Travellers from countries on the banned list can only arrive into one of five airports in England, also including:

Heathrow Airport

Gatwick Airport

London City Airport

Farnborough Airfield

Mr Saleem said the numbers in Birmingham were "not going to be as much as other areas, like Heathrow, for instance". Mr Saleem added: "It will be private security and Border Force policing this with support from us, the police, where there are particular issues."

West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, said "a number of hotels have been identified" around Birmingham Airport to take passengers arriving from "red list" countries, but they had "not become public knowledge yet".