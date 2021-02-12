Watch the shocking moment brave police officer dragged along road by getaway car

Video from BPM Media.

This is the shocking moment a police officer was dragged almost 30ft by a moving car he was trying to stop.

Police Community Support Officer Kieron Poole says he feared he would fall under the wheels and die as the motorist drove through a car park in Smethwick.

In the bodycam footage you can hear the terrified officer begging the driver - teenager Muhammad Nadeem - to stop the car.

The incident - which happened on January 25 last year - happened after PCSO Poole smelt cannabis and asked Nadeem to switch off the engine, West Midlands Police said.

Instead, Nadeem, who was 18 at the time, sped away and dragged the officer with him for nearly 30 feet, ignoring his pleas to stop.

Eventually, Kieron broke free – and took the keys with him. Nadeem fled on foot and was followed by the officer towards Smethwick High Street.

Kieron followed Nadeem for around five minutes and guided colleagues in to make the arrest. In the car was a hammer and an axe, and Nadeem had a small amount of cannabis on him, the force said.

Nadeem, now 19, of Florence Road, Smethwick, said he was ‘shocked’ when shown the footage and admitted it ‘doesn’t look good’.

The teen admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon and will be sentenced at a later date.

PCSO Poole, from the Smethwick neighbourhood team, said the driver ‘seemed quite friendly at first’, but all that changed once he’d confronted him about the cannabis.

He said: “It all happened so quickly. Before I knew anything my arm was attached to the car and I was being propelled, hanging on the side, through a couple of branches, a good 20-30ft before I knew what was happening.

I shouted ‘Stop! Stop!’, but he wasn’t paying any attention. I knew I had to get the key out of the ignition. If I didn’t, I could have gone under his tyres and I might not be here today. PCSO Kieron Poole

“I decided I’m not going to let him sit back and get away with that. I’ve always been brought up to respect the police, and in that moment, I didn’t want him to get away with it.

“I instinctively chased him. He was cornered and I was hoping he’d give up. Instead, he decided to rush towards me with a bottle and quite forcefully hit me at the side of the head with a plastic bottle. My adrenaline was going so I felt like I could carry on trying to pursue him.

“He started walking quite casually up the street, but I didn’t want to get too close at that point thinking he could have a weapon, he’s already hit me over the head, he’s clearly going to resist, so my best course of action was to wait for the local neighbourhood units.

Kieron was left with a bruised arm but luckily no serious injuries.