Two bodies recovered from submerged car in River Trent

The bodies of a man and a woman have been recovered from a submerged car after a major search operation on the River Trent in Nottinghamshire.

Police dive teams located a car on the riverbed, a day after a vehicle with two passengers was reported to have been seen floating along the river at Hoveringham, between Newark and Nottingham.

High river levels have since halted efforts to recover the vehicle but two bodies were removed from the water at about 10.30am on Saturday, after the car was located on the riverbed using sonar equipment.

No formal identification has yet taken place but family members have been informed.

Work is now underway to remove the car.

This has been a difficult and complex operation involving dozens of people from multiple agencies. Underwater recoveries of this nature are always very challenging, but our divers' work has been further complicated by the very fast-flowing water at the site. It was simply not safe to attempt this work before today. Inspector Tim Ringer, Nottinghamshire Police

It comes after a large emergency services search and rescue operation was launched following reports at 4.13pm on Monday, February 1, that a car had left Hoveringham Road and gone into the river.

Witnesses reported seeing two occupants inside. While no formal identification has taken place, police believe they know who they are and their relatives are being supported by trained officers while enquiries continue to understand the full circumstances of the incident.