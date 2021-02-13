Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man stabbed in Wigston

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, after a man was stabbed in Wigston.

Police were called to an address in Kingston Avenue at around 8.52pm on Thursday 11 February, where the man in his thirties was found with a stab wound.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman in her forties has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Our enquiries are at early stage to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident and how the man sustained his injury. Despite being at an early stage of our investigation, we can however confirm we are treating this as an isolated incident and not looking for anyone else in connection with it. Detective Inspector Jenni Heggs from East Midlands Special Operations Unit

Anyone with information is urged to contact Leicestershire Police on 101.