Police name man who died from stab wound in Wigston

A man who died in an address in Wigston has been named by police as 35 year old Dharmendra Unadka.

Officers were called at 8.52pm on Thursday evening (11 February) to an address in Kingston Avenue following a report a man had sustained a stab wound injury.

A post mortem examination concluded Dharmendra died as a result of a stab wound.

Dharmendra Unadkat was 35 when he died. Credit: Leicestershire Police

A woman, in her 40s, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are continuing and officers have been in the area of the incident carrying out house-to-house enquiries and collecting CCTV as they piece together the moments leading up to Dharmendra’s death.

Dharmendra’s family are understandably devastated by his death and we are determined to find out exactly what happened. His family have asked to be left alone at this difficult time. Detective Inspector Jenni Heggs, East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Leicestershire Police on 101.