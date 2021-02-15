England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van Tam has got involved in the vaccine roll out in Nottingham.

He was photographed vaccinating 28-year-old Jennifer Cooke at the King’s Meadow Campus of the University of Nottingham.

In January he helped out at the Richard Herrod Centre, in Carlton.

An extremely special moment and being vaccinated by JVT is something I will remember forever! Jennifer Cooke

JVT, as he is often referred to in the government's briefings, is a proud East Midlander.

Nottingham has a special place in my heart. I love this city and had some of the best days of my life here. Prof Jonathan Van-Tam

"My father went to Nottingham University in the early 1960s, and I followed in his footsteps in 1982. I liked it so much that I came back to be a Professor at the University. I have been teaching and researching here for a total of 22 years, although sadly a bit less in the past year.

I am pleased to be able to give a little bit back to this great city by putting in a few shifts administering vaccines to those most at risk. I want this city to be back at its vibrant best and its people safe.

The best way to do that is to follow the rules for now, and for people from all parts of the community to say ‘yes’ when they are offered these life-saving vaccines.”

Credit: PA

Credit: PA

He often shows support for his home town of Boston through his neckwear - appearing at government press conferences wearing Boston Grammar School and Boston United ties.

In May he said he was a "devout Boston United season ticket holder" when talking about when fans may be allowed back in stadiums.

As well as his calm manner, he's become known for his elaborate turns of phrase - here are a few of his finest.

