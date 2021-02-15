Jaguar Land Rover to shift to all-electric production by 2030

Jaguar Land Rover has announced it will become an all-electric brand by 2030.

The car manufacturer, which operates plants across the Midlands, has vowed to keep all of its UK sites open, with electric vehicles due to made at its Solihull plant.

It is not yet clear what changes will be made to the Castle Vale site, which currently makes Jaguar saloons.

The new global strategy is the start of the company's journey to becoming a net-zero carbon business by 2039.

The firm say their manufacturing footprint is to be 'retained, rightsized, repurposed and reorganised'.

CEO Thierry Bolloré has indicated the set up of the firm will change, he said: "Manufacturing plants stay but the firm needs streamlining and to be right-sized."

More to follow.

