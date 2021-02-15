Mourners line the streets to pay tribute to 'Tipton Twin' Doris Hobday

People in Tipton lined the streets today (Monday, February 15) to pay tribute to 'Tipton Twin' Doris Hobday.

96-year-old Doris died last month from coronavirus.

The funeral procession took a longer route than normal to allow more people to pay their respects.

The route taken by the procession. Credit: ITV News Central

Last week, in an ITV News Central exclusive, her sister spoke about getting used to life without Doris.

Lilian said then that the funeral will be difficult, but that she wants it to be a celebration of Doris' life.

