The family of two "wonderful" grandparents who died after their car was swept away in the River Trent have paid tribute to the couple.

John Lillistone and Patricia Lillistone, of Lowdham, were found dead in the River Trent twelve days after their car was submerged.

Specialist diving teams found two bodies in the water in Hoveringham, Nottinghamshire, on Saturday (February 13th).

Police dive teams located a car on the riverbed, a day after a vehicle with two passengers was reported to have been seen floating along the river at Hoveringham, between Newark and Nottingham.

John, 83, and Patricia, 82, were described as "loving, caring parents and grandparents who were always there for family and friends".

Our family is devastated by the loss of two wonderful people and they will be dearly missed by all. We have many happy memories of our time spent together that we will cherish forever. We would like to thank the emergency services and other agencies involved for their tireless effort and support at this very difficult time.

Councillor Roger Jackson, who represents the Southwell ward on Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "I heard the news today. It's very, very tragic what has happened.""We don't know what the circumstances are around it, but it's awful for everybody involved. My heart goes out to their family."I have been speaking to the local parish council and highways team to see whether we need to do some work to see if we can stop it from happening again."It was quite traumatic for those that witnessed it - I understand some residents saw what was happening - but there was absolutely nothing they could do."

