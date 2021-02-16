How can I make this year's Pancake Day a bit different?

Give this recipe for a traditional Vietnamese pancake a try.

  • Ingredients

Batter

250g rice flour200ml coconut milk500ml soda water/fizzy water/beer1⁄2 tsp salt1⁄2 tsp turmeric powder1⁄2 tsp ground black pepper4 spring onions finely sliced

Filling

300g belly pork or pork shoulder thinly sliced into bite sized pieces200g raw tiger prawns200gm beansprouts4-6 closed cup mushrooms thinly sliced

Dipping sauce

2 tbsp sugar3 tbsp fish sauce/soy sauce3 tbsp hot waterJuice of one lime3 cloves of garlic finely chopped1-2 red chillis finely chopped

Garnish

Flat or iceberg lettuce leavesFresh mint & fresh corianderCucumber slices

  • Method

  • Slice the pork, place in a bowl and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper.

  • Peel and de-vein the prawns, place in a bowl and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper.

  • In a mixing bowl, make the batter by adding the rice flour, salt, pepper, turmeric & coconut milk. Whisk and add the soda water gradually to the mix until you have a thin batter.

  • Add the spring onion to the batter and mix in. Allow to rest for 30 mins.

  • In a small saucepan dissolve the sugar in the fish sauce and water by bringing to a simmer and stirring.

  • Once dissolved bring off the heat and allow to cool. Add in the lime juice, chilli and garlic.

  • Heat a nonstick frying pan (with lid) to a high heat. Add enough belly pork for one pancake, dry fry for one minute, then add 2-4 prawns and a handful of mushroom slices. Fry for a further minute.

  • Spread these ingredients across the base of the pan leaving a 1-2 cm wide channel down the middle.

  • Add 3⁄4 of a ladle of batter from the outside circling inwards to the centre. Swirl the pan to ensure even cover.

  • Sprinkle some beansprouts on one side, cover with the lid and cook for 1 min.

  • Remove the lid. Using a pastry brush, brush the side of the pan, above the level of the pancake, with some cooking oil around the whole perimeter.

  • Reduce the heat to medium/high and repeat the oil process 2-3 times.

  • After 5-6 minutes, using a spatula fold the side of the pancake without beansprouts over the top of the other side.

  • Serve onto a plate with the salad garnish and dipping sauce.

  • To eat, cut a piece of pancake, wrap in lettuce, coriander and mint, and dip in the sauce.

Recipe courtesy of Loc's Taste of Vietnam