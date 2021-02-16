How can I make this year's Pancake Day a bit different?

Give this recipe for a traditional Vietnamese pancake a try.

Batter

250g rice flour200ml coconut milk500ml soda water/fizzy water/beer1⁄2 tsp salt1⁄2 tsp turmeric powder1⁄2 tsp ground black pepper4 spring onions finely sliced

Filling

300g belly pork or pork shoulder thinly sliced into bite sized pieces200g raw tiger prawns200gm beansprouts4-6 closed cup mushrooms thinly sliced

Dipping sauce

2 tbsp sugar3 tbsp fish sauce/soy sauce3 tbsp hot waterJuice of one lime3 cloves of garlic finely chopped1-2 red chillis finely chopped

Garnish

Flat or iceberg lettuce leavesFresh mint & fresh corianderCucumber slices

Slice the pork, place in a bowl and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Peel and de-vein the prawns, place in a bowl and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper.

In a mixing bowl, make the batter by adding the rice flour, salt, pepper, turmeric & coconut milk. Whisk and add the soda water gradually to the mix until you have a thin batter.

Add the spring onion to the batter and mix in. Allow to rest for 30 mins.

In a small saucepan dissolve the sugar in the fish sauce and water by bringing to a simmer and stirring.

Once dissolved bring off the heat and allow to cool. Add in the lime juice, chilli and garlic.

Heat a nonstick frying pan (with lid) to a high heat. Add enough belly pork for one pancake, dry fry for one minute, then add 2-4 prawns and a handful of mushroom slices. Fry for a further minute.

Spread these ingredients across the base of the pan leaving a 1-2 cm wide channel down the middle.

Add 3⁄4 of a ladle of batter from the outside circling inwards to the centre. Swirl the pan to ensure even cover.

Sprinkle some beansprouts on one side, cover with the lid and cook for 1 min.

Remove the lid. Using a pastry brush, brush the side of the pan, above the level of the pancake, with some cooking oil around the whole perimeter.

Reduce the heat to medium/high and repeat the oil process 2-3 times.

After 5-6 minutes, using a spatula fold the side of the pancake without beansprouts over the top of the other side.

Serve onto a plate with the salad garnish and dipping sauce.