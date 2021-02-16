Police on the hunt for eight dachshunds stolen from Derbyshire home

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after eight dachshunds were stolen from a property in Acresford near Swadlincote.

Three male and five females, all miniature wire-haired dachshunds, were taken from a property at around 11.30pm on 10th February.

Police say the trio walking in this video were seen in the area at the time the dogs were stolen:

Officers say they'd like to speak to them, or anyone who may have seen them or recognises them.

Today's appeal comes as dog thefts in the region have seen an increase in recent months, soaring by 65% during lockdown.

In 2019 more than 170 cases were referred to DogLost UK by owners who'd reported a dog theft to the police, but by mid-August last year alone there were 200.

The organisation says they're seeing two thirds more reported thefts than the same period in 2019.

According to Pets4Home, the most commonly stolen dog breeds are:

Pomeranian Pedigree Pomeranian dogs with Kennel Club papers reliably change hands for over £1,000, and so there is a significant market for them.

Maltese Like the Pomeranian, they are small, portable and easy to take.

French bulldog A popular breed that can easily fetch several thousand pounds.

Chihuahua Despite being fiesty, this breed is tiny and very portable.

Labradoodle The mixed-breed Labradoodle is one of the most popular dog types in the UK, to the extent that this non-pedigree dog is actually recognised as a target for theft at the same rate as some popular pedigrees.

Staffordshire bull terrier Pure bred Staffordshire bull terriers and non-pedigree dogs of the Staffy type are one of the most popular breeds in the UK.

German shepherd Adult German shepherds are often speculative about strangers and won’t be willing to go with someone they don’t know, but puppies and younger dogs of the breed are often targeted.

Labrador retriever Good quality Labradors are always in demand, and the breed’s open, friendly personalities make them a target for theft. Puppies and younger dogs are again usually the most common targets.

Springer spaniel Demand for trained working dogs is high, as well as there being a significant demand for pet dogs of the breed too.

Siberian husky The desirability of the breed and their appealing, wolf-like looks may make them a target for theft.

Read more: