What should I do if I missed my Coronavirus vaccination appointment?

The first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine has now been offered to all those in the top four groups most vulnerable to the virus.

1. Care home residents and their carers - 800,000 people

2. People over the age of 80 and frontline health and social care workers - 7.1 million people

3. People aged 75 to 79 - 2.3 million people

4. People aged 70-74 and those deemed to be “clinically extremely vulnerable” - 4.4 million people

It means the UK has moved to phase two of the vaccine rollout, with over 65s and those considered clinically vulnerable to coronavirus now being offered jabs.

But what if you 'missed your turn?'

Maybe you'd booked your appointment but heavy snow or flooding stopped you getting there?

Or maybe you weren't certain at first about the vaccine, and wanted to do some research - and now you're confident it's the right thing to do?

But now the government has moved on to the next group down the priority list.

What do you do?

NHS England told us today "there's still time".

If you booked an appointment, but had to cancel it for any reason, or just weren't able to make it, you can go to this NHS website or call 119.

If you never made an appointment, head to the same NHS website or call 119.

If you were offered an appointment at a mass vaccination centre, but it was too far to travel, then more vaccination centres have now opened up. For example, there are now pharmacy services which may be closer to where you live.

If you wanted to book both appointments at the same time, but weren't able to, NHS England says you should try again if you are among the groups being asked to book an appointment.

If you are in one of the priority groups which has already been called, but you haven't been contacted by your GP, or think you may have missed it, then NHS England says your GP will call you again. If you don't want to wait, you can use the NHS website or call 119.

