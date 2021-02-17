Jaguar Land Rover confirms plans to cut 2,000 jobs

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced plans to cut about 2,000 jobs over the next year.

The car manufacturer, which operates plants across the Midlands, said it had started a full review as it looks into how it can "transform most effectively into a more agile organisation".

It comes as the company announced plans to shift to all-electric production by 2030 earlier this week.

JLR says the restructure of the workforce is part of its' future strategy.

This will be a journey of permanent adaptation, but as we start to become an agile organisation, it’s imperative that we make every possible efficiency right from the start, including finding the right baseline cost for our workforce. JLR Spokesperson

The company added that it's "prioritising value creation through quality and profit-over-volume approach".

A JLR spokesman said job losses will not affect manufacturing staff.

