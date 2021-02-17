Shrewsbury Town says its manager Steve Cotterill has returned home after spending 33 days in Bristol Royal Infirmary Hospital with coronavirus - including a spell in the Intensive Care Unit.

The former Birmingham City and Notts Forest manager tested positive on 1 January and completed a 10 day self-isolation period in Shrewsbury, before returning home to Bristol.

It was here where his condition worsened and was admitted to hospital. Cotterill even spent time in ICU, before he began to gradually improve.

He was released from hospital yesterday (16 February). The club says he will now go through a period of rehabilitation and will continue working remotely before returning full-time to the Sundorne Training Ground.

In a statement, the club said:

Steve would like to thank Dr. Katrina Curtis for her excellent medical diagnosis and the nurses on A800 ward that took care of him during his stay.

Steve would also like to thank everybody for the overwhelming messages of love & support that have come from inside and outside of football - he will endeavour to get back to those people now he is feeling well enough. Shrewsbury Town

Steve Cotterill was taken into ICU at Bristol Royal Infirmary Hospital after his condition worsened Credit: PA

Get well soon messages from other Midlands clubs have been pouring in on social media.

