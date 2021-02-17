A study involving the University of Nottingham has found homeless people would rather stay out on the streets than give up their pet.

Research by a veterinary student from the Nottingham university found owning a pet provides many homeless people with physical and mental health benefits - which for some, outweigh the cost of having to be homed.

Having interviewed a group of 20 homeless or vulnerably housed dog owners from across the country, researchers discovered:

Some owners admitted if they lost their pet, they would lose any incentive to take care of themselves

Many participants described their pets as kin - like friends or family, sharing closeness and unconditional love

The notion of animals as 'kin' appeared to create a sense of responsibility, giving them obligation for someone other than themselves

We've spoken to Shane Wolf, who is convinced his two dogs Loopy Lou and Mr Fang saved his life during his struggles with mental health.

In the UK, it is estimated that one in two hundred people are homeless, accounting for 0.5% of the population, and this is rising in the wake of Covid.

1 in 200 are homeless in the UK

Pet ownership among homeless people is common, and has been linked with a range of health and social benefits, including alleviating loneliness, isolation and depression and a reduction in suicidal thoughts, substance abuse and criminal activity.

Though, pet ownership is also thought to perpetuate homelessness, by stopping vulnerable people from accessing support services, like housing.

As so few landlords accept pets, people are having to choose between having a roof over their heads and their animals.

Researchers say the findings from the study shed a light on the stigma surrounding homelessness and dog ownership - which could be addressed by recognising the importance of the relationships between humans and animals.

There's an awfully long way to go and there are still people who are sleeping rough because they've got a pet.

You don't have to be homeless to realise that a pet is good for your health and your well-being, how important they all are to all of us. I know many of us in lockdown have really lent on our pets, and accept that a pet is one of the family. Dr Jenny Stavisky, University of Nottingham Veterinary School

Watch Phil Brewster’s full report:

Read more: