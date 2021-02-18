2 arrested after 9-year-old boy dies in Droitwich

2 people have been arrested after a 9-year-old boy died in a house in Droitwich.

West Mercia Police were called to an address in Vashon Drive, Copcut, on Thursday (18 February) afternoon.

The boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died. His death is being treated as unexplained.

His next of kin has been informed, but formal identification is yet to take place.

Police arrived at the property in Vashon Drive, in Copcut, on Thursday afternoon. Credit: BPM Media

A man and a woman have been arrested and remain in police custody.

DI Ed Slough from West Mercia Police said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young boy lose his life and our thoughts are with his family at this awful time."

"We are currently treating the boy’s death as unexplained and are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances.”