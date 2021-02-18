Pictures from Birmz is Grime / Twitter

An investigation has been launched after an officer was filmed allegedly 'punching' a man who was being restrained in Wolverhampton.

It happened just after 7pm on Tuesday (February 16) following reports of a domestic incident at a property.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, criminal damage, and resisting arrest.

He was later released on bail.

West Midlands Police have said they're aware of the video and it's professional standards department is investigating the incident.