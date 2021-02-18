Leicester City Women and Birmingham City Women players fined after illegal party

A number of Leicester City Women and Birmingham Women footballers have been found to have attended the same party, breaking lockdown rules.

It’s thought up to nine Leicester players and two from Birmingham attended the gathering which was organised by the Foxes players.

Both clubs have issued a statement, acknowledging the players were at fault.

Leicester say that they were extremely disappointed with the breach and that it undermines the national effort. It's believed that fines have been issued internally as the club deals with the matter.

A Leicester City spokesperson said:

“The Club was extremely disappointed to learn of this breach, which had the potential to undermine the extensive work of Club staff to provide our professional teams with safe environments in which to train and play.

“Moreover, such behaviour undermines the national effort in which our communities continue to play their part, making daily personal sacrifices to control the spread of the virus. It is in this context that we set high behavioural standards for our personnel which, in this instance, have not been met. Our response to the matter will be concluded internally.”

Birmingham City say that the players in question have been suspended and that an internal investigation is underway.

Credit: PA Images

A Birmingham City spokesperson said:

Earlier this week, the club were made aware of a matter involving two Birmingham City Women’s players in which they were in breach of Covid-19 rules.

The Club took the decisive action to immediately suspend the players in question, pending an internal investigation.

Officials from the Club have since held a meeting with the players concerned and whilst the details of the meeting will remain private, the players were reminded of their responsibilities and the severity of their actions.

As a Club we have strictly followed FA guidance introduced to restrict our players and staff to the exposure of COVID-19 and continue to subscribe to FA guidelines.

The Club will be making no further comment and following our internal investigation, we will take the necessary steps to conclude this matter.