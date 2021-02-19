Community rallies together to give man life-changing bionic arm

Jane Hesketh reports

A man from Leicestershire who was born without a left arm has been fitted with a bionic arm which will make a 'massive difference', thanks to support from people in Hinckley.

Callum Lapworth, 22, was able to get the special arm by raising ten thousand pounds with the help of colleagues and customers at the supermarket he works at in Hinckley.

He has had prosthetic limbs before but never enjoyed them.

Special sensors within the arm detect muscle movements, meaning that Callum can control the bionic hand with life-like precision.

The makers take a 3D scan of the limb, then using software and design and create a prosthetic using tough nylon.

Callum says his new bionic arm will make a 'massive difference' and means he'll be able to fully use his left arm for the first time in his life.