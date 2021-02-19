Lady issues warning as pet horse dies from eating mince pies and sausage rolls

A horse owner from Shrewsbury is urging people to be considerate when going on walks during lockdown after her horse died from eating mince pies, sausage rolls and bread.

A study led by the British Horse Society found that a third of horses fed by the public needed veterinary treatment.

Sandra Murphy, an equine nutritional hydrotherapist says that feeding the animals unsuitable foods can cause fatal bouts of colic.

When they have foreign objects or foreign nutrients go into their bodies they can't actually process them - these nutrients will be stored in the digestive system somewhere and produce toxins that build up into gases and these gases create this excruciating condition which will end up in surgery if not death. Sandra Murphy

Feeding horses can be a delicate process. According to the British Horse Society there are a number of factors needed to be taken into account when doing so, including:

Feed little and often

Do not make sudden changes to the diet

Do not work fast after feeding

Feed something succulent

Always provide fresh, clean water

Feed only high quality feed

