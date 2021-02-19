A Nottingham coroner said "missed opportunities" by the probation service had "significantly contributed" to the murder of a mum-of-six.

The inquest into Mrs Scott's death found the probation officer managing Mellors failed to spot vital signs that he was a danger, and had he acted sooner Mrs Scott might be alive today.

During the inquest, Mellors probation officer Andrew Victor said one of the reasons he failed to act despite Mellors increasingly erratic behaviour was his excessive workload.

He told the Coroner staffing levels were so low that he had too many cases to deal with and he'd reported this to his bosses but received no support from them.

Who were Janet Scott and Simon Mellors?

Janet Scott was a mother of six who was murdered in 2018. The NHS worker had a short relationship with a man called Simon Mellors, from Nottingham, in 2017, while she was temporarily separated from her husband, Christopher Scott.

How did Janet Scott die?

Janet Scott and Simon Mellors broke up, but Mellors was unable to accept the end of the relationship.

In January 2018 he stabbed the 51-year-old at her home in Arnold. He then drove her a short distance into the city, where she managed to escape and ran towards a traffic officer for help.

Mellors drove his car into both of them, injuring the traffic officer and killing Mrs Scott instantly.

What was Mellors’ criminal record?

Mellors had a violent history and was previously jailed for the murder of his former partner, Pearl Black, who was 36.

She was strangled and killed in her Bramcote home in May 1999.

Mellors was jailed for life the same year but was freed on licence after serving a 12-year minimum term for her murder.

Why was he released?

Mellors had been jailed for life with a minimum of 14 years, but this sentence was reduced on appeal in 2008.

A judge ruled Ms Black's murder was the result of 'intense strain, mild to moderate depression, extreme frustration and inebriation'.

Mellors was freed on licence in 2014.

Simon Mellors

What has the MOJ said?

The Ministry of Justice has apologised for what it calls the ‘unacceptable failings’ that allowed a convicted murderer to be free to kill for a second time.

Reports from the probation service show they made several errors that allowed Mellors to kill - including not acting on warnings from Janet Scott and her family.

How have the family reacted?

Family members have told ITV News Central that Mrs Scott would still be alive today if the justice system had acted on warnings.

Amelia Karenstein, Janet Scott's daughter said: "My mum would more than happily be representative of every single person that's ever been in that situation because it has happened numerous amounts of times they don't seem to be learning their mistakes."

Amelia Karenstein, Janet Scott's daughter

What has the Probation Service said?

Sonia Flynn Chief Probation Officer, National Probation Service

What happened to Mellors?

Simon Mellors was found dead at Strangeways Prison, Manchester in February 2018 after taking his own life. He was 56 years old.