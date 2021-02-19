Vandals break into coronavirus vaccination centre to drink beer and take drugs

Vandals have broken into a GP surgery in Stoke-on-Trent being used as a vaccination centre to drink beer and take drugs.

Staff at Furlong Medical Centre in Tunstall were dismayed to find the remnants of what appeared to be a party - including cans, cigarette butts and drug bags - after entering one of the cabins.

Damage had also been caused including 'cuts, gouges and stab marks' on one of the walls caused by a 'sharp implement'.

The centre has remained fully operational and there will be no disruption to the coronavirus vaccination programme.

Credit: BPM Media

Dr Alistair Pullan, a senior partner at the practice, said:

"Some people gained entry. They’ve gouged bits out of the walls. One of the walls has suffered quite markedly on the inside."

“I don’t really know what the motive was for that, boredom I guess.

It’s just a shame to see something that’s there to help us carry out the vaccination programme be targeted like this. It just saddens me. Dr Alistair Pullan

"We don’t have an estimate at repair costs. That’s something we have to get on and get done.”

The break-in happened at some point over last weekend with staff discovering the damage on Monday.

Police confirmed they had been made aware of the incident.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said:

"We were called to a reported disturbance at the Furlong Medical Centre, Tunstall shortly before 1.30pm on Monday, February 15. Local officers have been monitoring the situation."