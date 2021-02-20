First government department HQ outside London to be based in Wolverhampton

New government headquarters will be set up in the Black Country as part of plans to move more civil servant roles out of London.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick MP said the headquarters in Wolverhampton will create at least 500 Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government jobs by 2025.

He added: "It also means that the people making important decisions about our lives will not all be based in London.

"They will be based in the West Midlands, living, working, using public transport, understanding the way of life. Hopefully, that will give a much stronger voice for communities, like Wolverhampton and the West Midlands and ensure that it secures its fair share of investment going forwards."

It's also come as welcomed news to Stuart Anderson MP who wrote on Twitter "this is the first Government department to have Ministers working outside of Whitehall, and the move shows a huge confidence from the Government in Wolverhampton as a major part in the levelling up agenda".

Recruitment is already underway, with 40 roles already relocated to the region in the last 12 months. The location of the department will be announced later this year in the Spring.