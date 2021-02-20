The grandfather walking 100 miles as a ‘thank you’ to Queens Medical Centre

A grandfather from Northampton whose 2-year-old granddaughter is being treated for cancer is taking on a huge challenge to raise money for the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where she's been looked after.

Lacie has endured radiotherapy and surgery after a large tumour was found in one of her kidneys. Her grandad Steve Pollard is now preparing to walk 100 miles in 5 days.

Credit: ITV News Central

Steve Pollard said: "Having seen what they (medical staff) do and the effect on our family, to give us a future that looks that she can have a normal life, that is incredible to me."

Everywhere we go, people notice her and you see them looking at her. She just bounces back with a smile, no matter what has been thrown at her. Steve Pollad

Last October doctors found a tumour in one of Lacie's kidneys. It was large and had wrapped around her spine.

The family was thrown into a whirlwind of treatments. In December the tumour was removed but Lacie still faces months of chemotherapy.

Credit: Family photo

But the toddler's spirits remain high. Her mum, Kelly Marshall said: "Every morning we had to be at City Hospital in Nottingham at eight o'clock. She was put to sleep every morning and then had her treatment, and then within 20 minutes, half an hour she was off running around."

Steve and his two friends that will be walking with him hope to raise £10,000 as a thank you to the dedicated staff.