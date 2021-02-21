The Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today tell us all the content of his 'roadmap out of lockdown'.

That is, how he sees the reopening of the economy, and the gradual way back to normal life. And it will be very gradual, because the government wants to ensure this lockdown is the last.

We already know that schools will be the first to reopen, with at least some of the youngest pupils returning on March 8, and care home residents will also likely be allowed to have one indoor visitor from the same date.

As part of these first steps, social contact should also be made easier, with variations likely on the number of people who can meet outside and how.

But details on hospitality, entertainment, shops, sports and trips away are all still to be confirmed.

We asked on our social media pages what you'd missed the most in lockdown, and what you were looking forward to doing most when you could.

The answers were simple and poignant, reminding us that it's the little things that matter.

A pint in the local, a haircut, seeing friends in person, and getting back to the gym all featured heavily.

For Heather Wright in Lichfield, her wish was just to return to work,

I am a florist based in a garden centre. I work outside and would love to reopen my shop - I miss my work so much.

Leanne Whitehouse in Kidderminster might get her wish very soon,

Please, please just open the schools. Not for me but for my kids. They have followed the rules endlessly without complaint, and not seeing their friends and falling behind in their education is their reward.

Lynne Churms sums up how many feel about our new way of life, writing,

I miss not having a choice. It feels like all work and no play.

For most, family came top of the wishlist.

Gemma Sweet in Coventry told us, "Don’t care about booking holidays, going to the pub, or getting my haircut. Just want to see my mum, dad, brother and sister."Sue Matthews in Newcastle-under-Lyme wants to hug her two grandchildren - for Pete Dicks - it's his 94-year-old Mum. There were lots of people hoping to make up for lost time.

Andy Philips from Sandiacre wants to recreate the family gathering which didn't happen at Christmas, and for Kerry Marie there's a 30th birthday, two 40ths, one 60th and one 80th.

Then there are the new arrivals who haven't had their normal welcoming party. New parents desperate to show off their babies, and grandparents who've only seen new grandchildren on screens.

Alan Bartlett wants to get back among the crowds,

I would love to walk round the car boots and hopefully pick up a bargain or two

But many want the chance to get away from it all - a caravan in Stratford upon Avon, in Brean in Somerset, or in Wales.But some are torn. Susan Rowledge in Wolverhampton writes,

I'd like to see my family, pop to the pub for a drink, but in reality I think he [the Prime Minister] should be careful about opening up too soon. Yes, we have waited for a long time, but I'd rather wait a bit longer than be pulled into lockdown again in a few weeks.

And others are more cautious,

Gently, gently Boris Shaun Page

No, not yet it’s too early. At least wait until people have had the second vaccination. Tracey Holden

We will find out what balance is being struck later today.

