Covid: What does the lockdown roadmap mean for my business?

Businesses across the West Midlands were reacting today to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown. He announced four stages to reopen the economy.

Retail, gyms, nightclubs and holidays were all mentioned in the plan. All dates are defined as an "earliest" possibility. But what does this all mean for your business? Here's when they can reopen and what some business owners in the region think of the news.

Non essential retail:

School children in the Midlands will be returning on March 8, but non-essential retail will not reopen until April 12 at the earliest.

This will include libraries and museums, while outdoor venues like zoos and theme parks will also reopen. However, the government says that people should only visit shops alone or with household groups.

Samantha Bushell, owner of a boutique in Harborne, Birmingham, has had to close her shop throughout this Winter lockdown.

Hairdressers and personal care:

Personal care providers will also reopen on April 12 at the earliest, as part of Stage 2.

Salon owners in the midlands say they are the staple of the high street and are grateful to reopen at the same time as non-essential retail Credit: PA

Owners of two salons, one in Leicester and the other in Stafford say they are delighted to be able to welcome customers again.

Holidays

International travel hasn't yet been confirmed by the government, but it won't be before May 17. However, overnight stays for people from one household in the UK will be allowed from April 12.

This means accommodation facilities will be able to reopen for those who want to go on "staycations." But not for the Easter Break.

Self contained holiday lets and campsites will be allowed to reopen from mid April Credit: ITV News Central

The owner of Pearl Lake Leisure Park in Shobdon, Herefordshire, says he's glad to have a date to plan ahead for but is "disappointed it's not for Easter." They don't have shared bathing, catering or sleeping facilities so will be able to take groups from one household only.

Easter is a really important time, and I'd love them to be able to spend some time with us then it's really important for families, you know, second only to Christmas in the family calendar so frustrating on the one hand, really pleased that we got a date on the other. Glenn Jones, caravan park owner

Gyms and other fitness facilities

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts will reopen from March 29. This means organised adult and children’s sport – including grassroots football – can return.

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms and swimming pools will reopen on April 12. Exercise classes can reopen indoors and indoor team sports will resume no earlier than May 17.

This gym owner from Nottingham says reopening sports facilities will help improve people's mental health following the Winter lockdown.

Pubs, restaurants and nightclubsThe date to look for when it comes to pubs and restaurants is April 12, but this will be for outdoor seating only. There will be no substantial meal requirement for alcohol orders and the rule of six will still apply. In terms of opening hours, no curfews will be set.

Indoor seating will open after May 17, with the rule of six restrictions still in place. After this date, there will be no limits to the number socialising outdoors.

All limits on social contact will be removed after June 21.

On this day the government hopes to reopen nightclubs, as will large events and anything else that did not open after the first lockdown.

