Fishmonger could net fortune after finding buried treasure in Staffordshire

A retired fishmonger from North Derbyshire could net himself a fortune after finding a 400-year-old piece of buried treasure in Staffordshire.

The 64-year-old metal detectorist found the gold ring on the grounds of Castern Hall, a Grade II listed manor house, in the county’s Manifold Valley.

Auctioneers estimate the discovery could fetch up to £30,000 when it’s put up on Thursday (25th Feb).

This is the best and most important find I’ve ever made.

I discovered it three years ago in February 2018 and it’s been at the British Museum for most of the time since. It would have been made for an extremely wealthy and sizeable man because the ring itself is unusually large. The unnamed finder

Credit: Hansons Auctioneers

The gold ring, which has been carved with the initials ‘GL’ and three candles, is thought to have been made between 1600 and 1650.

£25k - £30k Hansons Auctioneers estimate for the ring

It's believed the ring may have belonged to a member of the family which currently own Castern Hall.

Family records have identified the ring’s owner as possibly being Geoffrey Lowe, who died in 1637. Geoffery was buried in the grounds of St Mary’s Church in Denby, Derbyshire.

We suspect the ring may have been buried on purpose as it was found hidden under a large round stone, making it buried treasure, rather than a ring that simply fell off someone’s finger. Adam Staples, Hansons valuer

Credit: Hansons Auctioneers

The ring itself is an astonishing size. It’s too big for my thumb but may have been worn over a glove. I’ve done a huge amount of research, with help from the Hurt family, to try to work out who the ring belonged to.

It’s a rather mysterious but wonderful find. Adam Staples

