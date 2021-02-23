20 children were caught playing football at a locked leisure centre by Derbyshire Police - despite lockdown restrictions on meeting others and playing sport.

Derbyshire Police has now warned parents they will be fined if their children break the rules, saying: "Do you know where your kids are? Do you know what they are getting up to?"

Police said they know the names of some of the youngsters involved and they will be "dealt with accordingly".

Police found around 20 youths on the grounds of Etwall Leisure Centre Credit: Etwall, Hatton and Hilton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team

In a Facebook statement issued after the incident, the Etwall, Hatton and Hilton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said:

It is of the upmost importance that you ensure your children are following the rules and regulations for Covid-19. If a child breaches the rules then as their guardian, YOU will be held responsible for paying the fine.

This may seem harsh but we need to ensure these rules are being followed so that one day in the not too distant future, we can be lift the restrictions and start getting back to a state of normality.

A gathering of 20 is simply not acceptable and quite frankly irresponsible in the times we are all living through. Spokesperson, Etwall, Hatton and Hilton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team

More on Derbyshire Police during lockdown:

Easing out of lockdown:

When will I be able to play football again?

According to government guidance, from 8 March you can have 'recreation' outside, with one other person or your household - so some shots at goal, simply for its enjoyment, rather than just for the purpose of exercise, would be allowed. But social distancing should remain in place.

From 29 March outdoor sports facilities will start to open along with organised sport for children and adults. That's at the same time as people will be able to meet outside in groups of six, though again, people should social distance.

From 17 May, outdoor events with a capacity of either 50% or 4,000 people, whichever is lower, will be allowed. And there will be a special provision for large, outdoor, seated venues where crowds can be safely distributed, allowing up to 10,000 people or25% of total seated capacity, whichever is lower.

And then from 21 June, it's hoped there will be no social distancing restrictions, allowing even larger crowds to gather.