Two dead and two in hospital after six car crash in Worcestershire

Two people have died and two more were taken to hospital after a six-car crash in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police said they are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Wythall, just after 4.40pm on Monday evening (22 February).

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, on the A435 between junction 2 for the M42 and the roundabout at Becketts Farm.

Two air ambulances and three ambulances attended.

One man had serious injuries, and one had minor injuries - they were both taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

"The collision happened when a black Honda Civic travelling south on the A435 towards the M42 was involved in a collision near to the petrol station, resulting in it crossing the central reservation into oncoming traffic on the northbound carriageway."

- Sergeant Leon Westwood

The critical care teams from the air ambulances split up to deliver advanced trauma care to the man and woman. "Unfortunately though, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save them and both patients were confirmed dead at the scene. West Midlands Air Ambulance spokesperson

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.