Covid-19 and other similar strains of virus can survive on clothing for up to 72 hours, a study has found.

Scientists at De Montford University (DMU) in Leicester observed how coronavirus behaves on three fabrics commonly used in the healthcare industry.

The study involved adding droplets of a model coronavirus called HCoV-OC43 to polyester, 100% cotton and polycotton.

The model coronavirus has a very similar structure and survival pattern to that of Sars-CoV-2 which causes Covid-19.

The research, led by microbiologist Dr Katie Laird, virologist Dr Maitrey Shivkumar and postdoctoral researcher Dr Lucy Owen, concluded that polyester poses the highest risk for transmission.

Scientists recommend that all healthcare uniforms should be washed on site. Credit: PA

Our findings show that three of the most commonly used textiles in healthcare pose a risk for transmission of the virus. Dr Laird, head of the Infectious Disease Research Group at DMU

Scientists said the infectious virus is still present after three days on polyester fabric, which could transfer to other surfaces.

They found that viruses lasted on 100% cotton for 24 hours, while on polycotton it only survived six hours.

Once we had determined the survival rate of coronavirus on each of the textiles, we turned our attention to identifying the most reliable wash method for removing the virus. Dr Laird, head of the Infectious Disease Research Group at DMU

The university said Dr Laird advised the Government that all healthcare uniforms should be laundered in hospitals to commercial standards or by an industrial laundry.

While we can see from the research that washing these materials at a high temperature, even in a domestic washing machine, does remove the virus, it does not eliminate the risk of the contaminated clothing leaving traces of coronavirus on other surfaces in the home or car before they are washed. Dr Laird, head of the Infectious Disease Research Group at DMU

