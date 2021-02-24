How his jumper got an MP ignored on House of Commons video call

An MP has been told off for appearing virtually in Parliament while wearing a jumper, rather than a jacket.

Jonathan Gullis, the Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, was due to address the Commons from home, via video link, during a debate on support for businesses and individuals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

MP Jonathan Gullis wearing the jumper which was against parliamentary dress code Credit: PA

But, the Deputy Speaker Eleanor Laing took one look at him, and skipped his contribution, because he wasn't dressed "as if he were in the chamber."

"We now go to... we now go... no, I don't think we do go to Stoke-on-Trent, the honourable gentleman (Mr Gullis) has to be dressed as if he were here in the chamber.

"So we will not go to Stoke-on-Trent, we will try to come back to Mr Gullis in due course, but we will go now to Chesterfield, (with Labour MP) Toby Perkins."

- Deputy Speaker Eleanor Laing

The Commons heard from the Chesterfield MP while Mr Gullis was sent off to find a jacket to wear.

Mr Perkins said, "Thank you very much, Madam Deputy Speaker, you'll see I've got all my clothes on and I'm sure you'd be pleased to know it."

Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis after putting on a jacket Credit: House of Commons/PA

Mr Gullis was invited to give his contribution when he had returned to the screen, wearing a jacket, and, in Dame Eleanor's words, "properly dressed." He apologised.

During the Coronavirus pandemic the procedures of the House of Commons have changed so MPs can make their contributions to debates virtually, to allow for social distancing in the Chamber.

However, the strict parliamentary dress code must still be followed.

On Parliament's website, along with details around parliamentary language, which way to face when speaking, and length of speeches, it outlines parliamentary dress code.

"As with the language you use, the way in which you dress should also demonstrate respect for the House and for its central position in the life of the nation.

There is no exact dress code: usual business dress is suggested as a guide. Jeans, T-shirts, sandals and trainers are not appropriate. It is no longer a requirement for men to wear a tie, but jackets should be worn....

...Members who fail to show respect to the House will not be called to speak by the Chair, and anyone showing flagrant disrespect in their manner of dress may be asked to withdraw from the Chamber."