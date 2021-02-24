Investigation launched after Aston Villa player racially abused online

Police have launched an investigation after an Aston Villa player was sent racially abusive messages online.

Tyreik Wright, 19, who is currently on loan at Walsall, had informed the club of the messages.

Walsall say as soon as they were made aware of the 'abhorrent' messages, they reported it to the police.

Wright has made two first team appearances since making the move to the saddlers from Villa's academy in January.

Aston Villa were soon informed of the messages and reported it to the police as well.

Both clubs say they're liaising with West Midlands Police’s Hate Crime Unit who are now investigating this incident.

The 19-year-old winger is being supported by Aston Villa and Walsall, who say they 'do not tolerate racism or discrimination in any shape or form'.