80 alligator heads found in police search of house

80 alligator heads have been found during a police search of a house.

West Midlands Police raided a house in Perry Barr, Birmingham, this morning, when conducting a warrant.

Officers received information that the heads were being imported from abroad illegally and being sold online to buyers all around the world at a large profit to the seller.

It's believed that the suspect has been illegally importing the heads for some time.

The warrant was conducted under the Control of Trade of Endangered Species Act and a 44-year-old man has been voluntarily interviewed.