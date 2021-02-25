Is there finally an end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic? More than 18million people have now had their first dose of the vaccine, and the Government has set out its plan to get us out of lockdown for good.

To discuss that roadmap to freedom, Alison Mackenzie is joined by Alex Norris the Labour MP for Nottingham North who also serves as Shadow Vaccines Minister. Joining from Stoke on Trent is Jo Gideon MP - one of those Conservatives who broke through the red wall at the last election. And in Hinckley is Michael Mullaney - a Liberal Democrat councillor in Leicestershire.

The panel also discusses a green future for transport, with Jaguar Land Rover announcing it will be all-electric by 2025, and HS2 - billed as the most sustainable high speed railway in the world - gaining Royal Assent for Phase 2a this month, despite ongoing uncertainty over the Eastern leg due to go up through the East Midlands.

