From lonely to uplifted: Ben Canham's lockdown story

24-year-old Ben from Melton Mowbray is on the autistic spectrum and had lived on his own since his parents died when he was a teenager.

Before Christmas, ITV News Central told the story of a retired social worker from Scotland who drove 700 miles to support Ben, who was struggling with loneliness in lockdown.

An attack by a gang of bullies had shattered Ben's confidence and, with the onset of lockdown, he felt cut off from the outside world.

Shelagh Low, who’s a retired social worker and also lived alone, became friends with Ben online and offered him the chance to live with her in Scotland. She made the 700-mile round trip to collect Ben in December and they now live north of the border.

