The Government's roadmap out of lockdown means that people in the Midlands can start looking forward to events and activities they used to enjoy.

Here's a list of things you might be interested in once restrictions are eased:

Theme parks

Drayton Manor says it has introduced hygiene safety measures for guests Credit: Drayton Manor

Alton Towers and Drayton Manor both plan to reopen to visitors on April 12th.

Both venues say they have introduced a number of hygiene measures to ensure guests stay safe.

The return of sports fans

Fans in the Midlands haven't been back at stadiums since March Credit: PA

In his lockdown roadmap, Boris Johnson announced that fans would be able to return to stadiums from May 17th at the earliest.

Up to 10,000 people or a quarter of the capacity, whichever is smaller, will be permitted.

Smaller venues will be allowed a maximum of 4,000 or half their capacity.

With the Premier League due to finish on May 23rd, some football fans in the Midlands will be able to see the last game of the season live from the stadium.

Festivals

Birmingham Pride is an important date in the calendar for the city's LGBT+ community Credit: PA

Birmingham Pride is the UK's largest two-day gay pride festival and regularly attracts tens of thousands of people.

It is normally held in May but this year will be held on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th September 2021.

Derby's popular Folk Festival has been running since 2007 but was forced to move online last year.

Organisers say they are excited to be planning for the festival to happen 'in the real world', from Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd October 2021.

Marathons

The half marathon is one of Stoke's most popular events

The easing of lockdown also means large scale events like marathons can go ahead.

The Potteries Half Marathon is one of Stoke's most popular events and will take place this year on Sunday, September 26.

Read more: