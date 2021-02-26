Rare Lincoln Longwool lamb welcomed to the world

A farm in Lincolnshire has welcomed its first lamb of the season - a rare Lincoln Longwool Lamb, named Alleluia!

There's only around 700 breeding Lincoln Longwool ewes left in the country.

Corner Farm in Helpringham is one of a few in Lincolnshire to breed the rare native sheep.

Owners Sarah and Richard Lawson shared this adorable video of Alleluia, saying they're 'absolutely thrilled' and hopeful for the future and preservation of their flock.

Sarah and Richard are hoping she will be able to raise awareness of Lincoln Longwool sheep, by using her endearing characteristics to boost popularity of the breed.