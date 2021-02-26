Smart motorways: MPs launch inquiry into safety after fears for more deaths

An investigation into the safety of smart motorways has been launched, after concerns they could lead to further deaths.

Smart motorways often involve converting the hard shoulder to a live running lane - to boost capacity without widening the carriageway.

A number of fatalities have happened on smart motorways - including the death of 8-year-old Leicester schoolboy Dev Naran. He was killed instantly when his grandfather’s stationary Toyota Yaris was struck by a lorry travelling at 56mph on the M6 near Birmingham.

8-year-old Dev Naran Credit: BPM Media

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Transport Select Committee earlier this month that he "inherited" smart motorways, and pledged to get "get rid of confusions".

These include "insane" dynamic hard shoulders, which switch between being used for emergencies and live traffic depending on demand.

He published a smart motorways action plan with 18 measures to boost safety.

Grant Shapps published a smart motorways action plan with 18 measures to boost safety. Credit: PA

Tory MP Huw Merriman, who chairs the committee, said: "The Department for Transport says smart motorways help us cope with a 23% rise in traffic since 2000, helping congestion.

"The department's own stocktake report points to lower fatal casualty rates for smart motorways without a permanent hard shoulder than on motorways with a hard shoulder. The serious casualty rate is slightly higher.

"This message isn't reaching the public, whose confidence in smart motorways has been dented by increasing fatalities on these roads.

"Road safety charities are also expressing concerns. Will enhanced safety measures help? Will the public accept them following an awareness campaign? Or should there be a rethink of Government policy?

"There are genuine worries about this element of the motorway network and we want to investigate how we got to this point."

Labour's shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said: "Dozens of people have lost their lives on smart motorways, so this investigation is welcome."

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: "There is an increasing level of concern around the safety of smart motorways from the driving public through to Westminster.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: "Since taking office, the current Secretary of State has expressed his concerns over smart motorways and has committed £500 million to safety improvements.

"We welcome this important inquiry from the Transport Committee and we will provide written evidence to help it in its work."