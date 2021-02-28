Dog thefts 'rocketing' as thieves target 'lucrative' crime

A lady from Newark who runs a voluntary group to reunite stolen pets with their owners says demand for her services have rocketed in the past 12 months.

Lisa Dean says lockdown has resulted in a dramatic rise in animal thefts and unscrupulous breeders.

One pup she's taken under her wing is a pug who is struggling to breathe and is blind. It was sold at Christmas for around £30.

In just the past two weeks she's had requests to help 30 families track down their stolen animals in the East Midlands alone.

Included in that number are five working Bassett Hounds from South Kilworth near Lutterworth, who were taken just over a week ago.

Owner Bruce Langley-McKim says he has put extra security measures in place, as Leicestershire Police investigate the theft.

Lisa says changes are needed to stop those responsible for the crime.

It follows a spate of thefts, including eight dachshunds who were stolen in Swadlinctoe recently.

Dog thefts in the region have seen an increase in recent months, soaring by 65% during lockdown.