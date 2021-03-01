Covid: Mum holds baby boy's hand for first time after 5 weeks

A mother from Walsall has held her baby's hand for the first time after five weeks.

Ellie Wright, 20, had contracted coronavirus when she was 30 weeks pregnant.

It left her unable to move and she was rushed to Walsall Manor Hospital.

The 20-year-old had never been to hospital before and her mother Michelle Stankevitch said Ellie looked 'petrified'.

Michelle was not allowed to go with Ellie - then next morning doctors had taken Ellie for an emergency caesarean so she could receive life-saving treatment from the virus.

Credit: Michelle Stankevitch

Baby Leo weighed just four pounds and four ounces when he was born - he was taken to the neonatal unit.

While, his mother Ellie was put into a coma for three weeks.

When Michelle was allowed to visit her daughter, she said she was covered in tubes but held her hand and told her she needed to survive for her newborn baby.

I got her hand and I said Ellie, it's mum, listen you're not going anywhere you have to fight, you've got a baby boy and we all need you. Michelle Stankevitch

Both mum and baby are doing well, Leo is at home, healthy and happy. While Ellie is still in the hospital counting down the days until she can finally hold her son in her arms.

