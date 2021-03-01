Sarah Gumley posted this video pleading people to stick to the rules while she was in intensive care with Covid-19.

29-year-old Sarah Gumley woke up on the 12th January 2021, not knowing that she would be in hospital by the evening with coronavirus.

Her symptoms started with a mild cough and a temperature, which increasingly got worse throughout the day.

Sarah's flatmate Tracey explains what happened that day:

Sarah's watch, which records oxygen levels, showed that her oxygen level had dropped to 92% (oxygen levels should be between 95-100%) and then plummeted down to 77% later.

Tracey called an ambulance which took her to the Intensive Care Unit at Nottingham City Hospital.

"The paramedic said that if I hadn't called them when I did, she would have died from her own secretions literally an hour later". Tracey, Sarah's flatmate.

The 29-year-old from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, spent 8 days in intensive care and then two days on the respiratory ward.

She says all she remembers is coughing and feeling hot at home and then woke up after being in intensive care for seven days.

When Sarah eventually woke up in ICU she says that she felt extremely fatigued and struggled to stand up, but cannot thank the nurses enough for their help and support.

Sarah had 40% lung capacity when she was sent home on the 22nd January because her coronavirus had turned into Covid-19 pneumonia.

She says her recovered is slow and despite feeling breathless when trying to complete daily tasks, he's managing and feeling a lot better than before.

Despite previously being exempt from wearing a mask inside shops, she is now expressing the importance of wearing a mask and wants to continue to urge people to follow the rules.

