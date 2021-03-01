Download Festival cancelled for second year in a row

Download Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The music festival, which takes place at at Donington Park in Leicestershire, was postponed in 2020 following the outbreak of the virus and restrictions on larger gatherings.

Organisers had hoped the festival could go ahead this year after the Prime Minister announced his 'road-map' out of lockdown.

But, despite this and the roll out of the vaccine, the event will no longer happen this year.

Work had been ongoing to get the music festival ready in time for the summer but organisers have said they now know 'it’s not possible'.

They have assured people that they'll be back for June 10th-12th, 2022.

Tickets can be carried over to next year but alternatively people will be able to receive a refund from their ticket agent.

